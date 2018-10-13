6-year-old girl rushed into surgery after being shot in South Los Angeles

A 6-year-old girl was rushed into surgery after being shot in a possible drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Friday night. (KABC)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 6-year-old girl was rushed into surgery after being shot in a possible drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Friday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. at a gas station near Figueroa Street and Gage Avenue. The victim was shot by two men in a silver four-door car.

The first suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. The other man was said to have tattoos.

Authorities said the young girl was rushed into surgery in an unknown condition. It was unclear how many times she was shot.

No further information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.
