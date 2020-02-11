6-year-old girl Faye Marie Swetlik missing after getting off school bus in South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. -- South Carolina officials are asking for help in finding a missing 6-year-old girl.

Faye Marie Swetlik went missing on Monday around 3:30 p.m. The Cayce Department of Public Safety says Swetlik was last seen playing in front of her home. She had just gotten off the school bus in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Swetlik's family could not find her and called police at 5 p.m. Police may issue an Amber Alert, but are currently getting more information before making that decision.

RELATED | I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts

EMBED More News Videos

I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts





Police plan to search the neighborhood on Tuesday, going door-to-door looking for clues. More than 100 officers worked to find Faye Monday night. Cameras captured law enforcement and community members walking around in a search effort.

Cayce is located about five miles south of Columbia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missing girlmissing children
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
2 women sought in robbery of men they met at LA restaurant
Motorcyclist killed in Rancho Cucamonga crash on 15 Fwy
Coronavirus quarantine to be lifted for evacuees at Riverside military base
Baby gorilla born at LA Zoo is a girl
1 killed, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Inglewood
Scary moments as students are thrown in bus crash
Show More
5-year-old killed in Oro Grande pit bull attack, officials say
LAFD incidents involving the homeless disproportionately high, data shows
Thousand Oaks man allegedly killed his mother, stabbed himself, officials say
Community remembers Altobelli family at memorial
State to review LAPD's use of California gang database
More TOP STORIES News