Police searching for 6-year-old boy taken by his mother from South LA foster home

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Detectives are asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old boy who police say was taken from a foster home in South Los Angeles by his mother.Los Angeles police say 31-year-old Felicia Jones was last seen with her son King Antwine on Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. during a monitored visit when she removed him from his foster home in the 1800 block of West 29th Street.Jones communicated with the foster parent through phone and text message that she was driving on the 15 Freeway in Arizona or Nevada.She later texted the foster parent at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, saying she was returning and approximately 300 miles away, but her cellphone has since been turned off, police said.The boy was removed from his mother's custody after an investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services, and placed with a foster family.The boy is described as black, 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.Jones is described as black, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Southwest Division at (213) 485-2582.