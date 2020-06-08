60-acre brush fire threatening structures in Castaic near 5 Freeway

Los Angeles County firefighters were battling a 60-acre brush fire in Castaic Monday morning as strong Santa Ana winds swept through the region.
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County firefighters were battling a 60-acre brush fire in Castaic Monday morning as strong Santa Ana winds swept through the region.

The blaze, dubbed the Equestrian Fire, erupted around 3:40 a.m. at about 5 acres and quickly grew to 20 acres while burning in medium brush on the east side of Interstate 5.

By 7 a.m., the fire triple in size and was 30% contained.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department had as many as four helicopters conducting water drops at one point.

No homes appeared to be threatened, but the raging flames were burning near the Pitchess Detention Center.

Evacuations were not immediately issued.

The blaze was among four brush fires in Southern California on Monday. Fire crews were working to knock down blazes in Eagle Rock, Lake Balboa and El Sereno amid dry conditions and increasing temperatures.

The weather conditions also prompted power outages for over 10,000 customers across the Southland. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported outages in Venice, Studio City, Vermont Square, South Central and East Hollywood.

The cause of the Castaic fire has not yet been determined.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
