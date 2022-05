BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon on an embankment alongside the 60 Freeway in Boyle Heights, prompting the closure of all lanes in both directions.The single-acre fire was reported about 12:15 p.m. near the Seventh Street offramp, prompting a response from 70 firefighters, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.The blaze, which involved multiple palm trees, was extinguished in just under two hours, the Fire Department said.The freeway is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. as Caltrans crews work to clear the scene, officials said.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.