Gunshot victim hospitalized after CHP responds to report of shooting on 60 Freeway in Industry

INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- A gunshot victim was hospitalized after the California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a shooting Thursday morning on the 60 Freeway in Industry, prompting a brief closure of all westbound lanes, authorities said.

The incident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near Crossroads Parkway, according to the CHP.

Highway Patrol officers and Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene, where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The individual was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The westbound side of the freeway was closed for just over 30 minutes as investigators scoured the pavement for evidence. All lanes were later reopened.

Officers were also seen examining a car parked on the right shoulder. The vehicle was later towed away.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and a description of a suspect was not immediately available.