6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Chile's capital, causes buildings to sway

Earthquake
SANTIAGO, Chile -- A strong earthquake has caused buildings to sway in Chile's capital as thousands of people marched in the city's center to demand better social services and less economic inequality.

There were no immediate reports of damages from Monday's earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey put its preliminary magnitude at 6.0 and said its epicenter was located 17.4 miles (28 kilometers) southwest of Illapel, Chile near the country's central coast. It had a depth of 49 kilometers.

Authorities in Chile said the quake was felt in the country's capital and central cities.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world. An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chileearthquakeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passengers remain frustrated with LAX's new pickup system
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Outpouring of grief for family killed in Long Beach crash
Pipeline project closes lanes along Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood
Colin Kaepernick celebrates birthday by helping homeless in Oakland
Lockdown lifted at West Hills school after LAPD apprehends suspect
California voters approved getting rid of daylight saving time. Here's what happened
Show More
CA sees increase in preterm births
Sepulveda Basin cleanups continue as wildfire threat remains
VIDEO: NorCal transit worker rescues man from oncoming train
1 dead, 8 hospitalized over possible salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef: CDC
Hispanic man says he was doused with battery acid in hate crime
More TOP STORIES News