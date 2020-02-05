Deadly crash shuts down 605 Freeway southbound lanes in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A fatal collision shut down all southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in Norwalk, causing a mile-long backup Wednesday morning.The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near the Rosecrans Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.Authorities say an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but speed may have played a factor.AIR7 HD was over the scene, where the vehicle was completely destroyed and a trail of debris was stretched along the roadway.Additional information on the deceased was not immediately released.CHP said the lanes would be shut down for an unknown duration.Traffic traveling southbound was backed up for about a mile. Eyewitness News' Scott Reiff said delays could be expected back toward Whittier as the morning rush hour begins.Alternate routes include the 710 Freeway, Pioneer Boulevard and Studebaker Road.