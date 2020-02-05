605 Freeway southbound lanes reopen in Norwalk hours after deadly crash

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- All southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in Norwalk reopened following a fatal collision that caused a massive backup for several hours Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near the Rosecrans Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, but speed may have played a factor.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where the vehicle was completely destroyed and a trail of debris was stretched along the roadway.

Additional information on the deceased was not immediately released.

CHP said two lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m., followed by the remaining lanes about an hours later.

Traffic traveling southbound was backed up for about a mile at 5:30 a.m. Eyewitness News' Scott Reiff said delays were expected toward Whittier during the morning rush hour.
