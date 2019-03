Prelim M6.1 Earthquake Colombia Mar-23 19:21 UTC, updates https://t.co/c0xaxnyzjp — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) March 23, 2019

A preliminary-magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck western Colombia on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.Reports of possible injuries or damage were not immediately confirmed.The quake occurred at 2:21 p.m. local time and was centered about 5 miles northwest of El Dovio, in the Cuaca Valley. El Dovio is located some 230 miles west of the capital city of Bogota.