Class of 2020: Submit your photos

Class of 2020, share your photos with us so that we can celebrate you!

We want to recognize the Class of 2020 who may be missing out on prom or graduation or other end-of-year special events due to the coronavirus emergency.

Send us your pictures and information, and we may give you a shout out on ABC7!

By submitting video or photos to ABC Holding Company Inc., you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:
  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give KABC-TV, on behalf of ABC7, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give ABC Holding Company Inc., on behalf of ABC7, permission to distribute the image/video to ABC Holding Company Inc. licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that ABC Holding Company Inc., on behalf of ABC7, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


