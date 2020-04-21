Coronavirus: Orange County supervisors consider requiring face coverings for workers at essential businesses

SANTA ANA (KABC) -- Orange County supervisors are expected Tuesday to again consider mandating face coverings for workers in grocery stores and food preparation businesses, a week after passing a resolution strongly recommending them.Two weeks ago, Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do moved to make face coverings mandatory for the food industry workers, but the motion died for lack of a second.Last week, the supervisors passed a resolution amplifying a recommendation from Orange County's chief health officer, Dr. Nichole Quick "strongly encouraging'' face coverings for workers at essential businesses and for the public while in grocery stores, pharmacies and other businesses that remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.Supervisor Doug Chaffee's resolution called on workers in drug and grocery stores to wear face coverings and wash their hands every 30 minutes or whenever necessary.Meanwhile, Irvine has mandated that retail store workers wear face coverings and to compel their customers to do so as well. Store managers in Irvine are required to maintain 6 feet of distance between patrons and workers. The ordinance remains in effect until May 8, but the City Council may consider extending it depending on the circumstances then, Irvine Mayor Christina Shea said.Westminster's interim City Manager Sherry Johnson on Monday issued an order mandating face coverings at essential business with four or more employees and who come in contact with the public.Costa Mesa officials have issued an order requiring face coverings for essential businesses, and the City Council will consider ratifying it Tuesday night.The supervisors are also expected to discuss closing public golf courses until further notice, and a temporary closure of beaches with temperatures expected in the 80s and 90s this week.About 90% of the county's golf courses are closed, said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, who earlier pushed to shut them all down.Bartlett, who said she enjoys playing golf, has said there are too many "touch points'' during a round of golf that can amplify the chances of golfers contracting coronavirus."Some golf courses allow for members only to recreate on the course,'' meaning they bring their own clubs and have closed bathrooms, no flag stick and no ball washers available, Bartlett said. So a lot of touch points for possible infection would be removed."