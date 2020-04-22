Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Motorcade of first responders honors medical workers on front lines of pandemic in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A motorcade of first responders on Wednesday morning honored doctors, nurses and staff at Methodist Hospital in Arcadia for their ongoing work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical workers lined up outside the facility as a procession of fire engines and police vehicles slowly moved past, their lights activated as a sort of salute.

"I like all of the support that we get, because really it's the staff that's working really, really hard right now," said Christine Lopez, the hospital's disaster coordinator."

Emergency room nurse Chad Johnson described the gesture as "very moving."

"I was getting goosebumps as I was watching them go by," he said.

Along with the Arcadia firefighters, the participants included police officers from Arcadia, Sierra Madre, San Marino, Monrovia and El Monte, and Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.

The respect was mutual.

"We work together," Johnson said. "We're a team."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarcadialos angeles countycoronavirus californiahospitalcoronavirusnursesdoctorsfirefighterscoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: No 'light switch' for reopening CA, but scheduled surgeries can resume
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in San Pedro
Haircut given inside restaurant caught on camera
Jobless express frustration over state unemployment agency
2 cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
Show More
SoCal nonprofit distributing 800K lbs. of produce weekly to families
3.7-magnitude quake hits View Park-Windsor Hills area of LA
Coronavirus updates: Live events
CDC warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could hit U.S. next winter
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
More TOP STORIES News