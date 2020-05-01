Coronavirus: More 'Angeleno Cards' to be distributed after $5 million donation from Snapchat co-founder

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles received a $5 million donation to help fund another 20,000 "Angeleno Cards" for people who have been financially burdened by the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
The donation came from Snapchat co-founder Bobby Murphy and his wife.
This will increase the number of cards for people who have been affected financially by the pandemic to 60,000.
The application period for the Angeleno Cards was April 14-16 and they ran out quickly, according to Garcetti.
The debit card is intended to provide cash assistance to some of the lowest-income Los Angeles residents hit hard by the pandemic.
Grants are given in the amounts of $700, $1,100 or $1,500, depending on income and household size.
Others who also wish to donate to help more Angelenos may do so through the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles.
