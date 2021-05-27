63% of Californians say gun laws should be stricter, concerns over mass shootings vary, poll shows

EMBED <>More Videos

63% say Calif. laws covering the sale of guns should be stricter

A newly released poll of California residents says 63% of the respondents believe laws covering the sale of guns should be stricter than they are now.

Sixteen percent said such laws should be less strict, and 19% said they should remain the same, according to the Public Policy Institute of California Statewide Survey.

Participants were also asked: "How concerned about the threat of a mass shooting?" The responses varied:

  • Very concerned: 24%

  • Somewhat concerned: 26%

  • Not very concerned: 26%

  • Not concerned at all: 22%

    • The poll was released after an employee gunned down nine people Wednesday at a San Jose rail yard and then killed himself as law enforcement rushed in.

    San Jose mass shooting: Light rail operator, father of 2, was killed while helping co-workers hide
    EMBED More News Videos

    One of the victims in the San Jose mass shooting was trying to save others when he was gunned down.


    It was the 15th mass killing in the nation this year, all of them shootings that have claimed at least four lives each for a total of 87 deaths, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

    Meanwhile, Texas is poised to remove one of its last major gun restrictions after lawmakers approved allowing people to carry handguns without a license, and the background check and training that go with it.

    The Republican-dominated Legislature approved the measure Monday, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott, who has said he will sign it despite the objections of law enforcement groups who say it would endanger the public and police.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    californiagun controlgun lawsgunspoll
    Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Arrest made in string of BB gun shootings on 91 Freeway
    10-year-old girl and her father stabbed in Sun Valley
    Fight breaks out between fans during Dodgers-Astros game
    San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
    This toddler with an IQ of 146 is America's youngest Mensa member
    LIVE: San Jose shooter had talked of workplace attacks
    76ers, LeBron react after fan throws popcorn on Westbrook at Wizards game
    Show More
    Studies: People who recovered from COVID could have long-lasting immunity
    Victims identified in deadly California shooting at VTA light railyard
    WATCH TODAY: Newsom to announce vaccine incentive plan for Californians
    Academy sets new date for 2022 Oscars
    Teen girl gunned down in South Park neighborhood
    More TOP STORIES News