65-year-old man in grave condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in South L.A., police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 65-year-old man was in grave condition Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles the previous evening, police said.The crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m. Monday at Century Boulevard near Main Street.Los Angeles police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Century Boulevard and hit the man. The driver remained at large after fleeing the scene.It appeared the victim was using a walker when he was struck crossing the street.An LAPD news release initially said the man suffered major internal injuries and later died at an area hospital. A police spokesman later described the victim's condition as grave but confirmed he was alive.Despite preliminary reports, police added, the victim was not struck by a second hit-and-run driver.The suspect's vehicle is described as a sedan, possibly a Honda, according to police.The victim has not yet been identified.Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact South Traffic Division Detective Moreno or Detective Flannery at 323-421-2500.