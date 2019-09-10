65-year-old man in grave condition after being struck by hit-and-run driver in South L.A., police say

By
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 65-year-old man was in grave condition Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles the previous evening, police said.

The crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m. Monday at Century Boulevard near Main Street.

Los Angeles police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Century Boulevard and hit the man. The driver remained at large after fleeing the scene.

It appeared the victim was using a walker when he was struck crossing the street.

An LAPD news release initially said the man suffered major internal injuries and later died at an area hospital. A police spokesman later described the victim's condition as grave but confirmed he was alive.

Despite preliminary reports, police added, the victim was not struck by a second hit-and-run driver.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a sedan, possibly a Honda, according to police.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact South Traffic Division Detective Moreno or Detective Flannery at 323-421-2500.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south los angeleslos angeles countyhit and runman injuredcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multi-vehicle crash closes all PCH lanes in Pacific Palisades
Man sought after rape in Cal State Fullerton parking structure
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Father of boy whose body was found in pool demands answers
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs hit with force of 10 billion atomic bombs
Free Pilates classes offered at Inglewood Family Resource Center
Show More
Homeless deliver problems to Mar Vista Post Office
VIDEO: Deaf woman berated at Jack in the Box for not using speaker to order
2 injured after car crashes into Echo Park motel
Florida school finds bearded dragon in student's backpack
Crying Virgin Mary attracts crowds as historic church up for sale
More TOP STORIES News