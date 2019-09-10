65-year-old man killed by hit-and-run driver in South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 65-year-old man died Tuesday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles Monday night, police said.The crash occurred at about 10:25 p.m. at Century Boulevard near Main Street.Los Angeles police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on Century Boulevard and hit the man.It appeared the man was using a walker when he was struck crossing the street.The man suffered major internal injuries and later died at an area hospital, police said.Despite initial reports, police said the victim was not struck by another hit-and-run driver.The suspect's vehicle is described as a sedan, possibly a Honda, according to police.The victim has not yet been identified.Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact South Traffic Division Detective Moreno or Detective Flannery at 323-421-2500.