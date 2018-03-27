65-year-old pedestrian's bicycle stolen after she is fatally struck on street in Fullerton

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A 65-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning while she was walking a bicycle across a street in Fullerton, authorities said.

The bicycle was stolen by the time officers arrived at the scene.

The fatal collision happened about 6 a.m. in the area of Brookhurst Street and Valencia Drive, according to the Fullerton Police Department. Responding officers found the victim lying in a traffic lane with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a black 2015 Mazda.

Firefighter-paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the location. Her name was not immediately released.

The driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The victim was not crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was struck, according to authorities.

The stolen bicycle "has evidentiary value and investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information regarding the identity of the person responsible for the theft of the bicycle as well as the physical location of the bicycle itself," police said in a statement.

Tips regarding the case may be submitted to Fullerton police at (714) 738-5313.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrianspedestrian struckpedestrian killedtraffic fatalitiesFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News