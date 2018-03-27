A 65-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning while she was walking a bicycle across a street in Fullerton, authorities said.The bicycle was stolen by the time officers arrived at the scene.The fatal collision happened about 6 a.m. in the area of Brookhurst Street and Valencia Drive, according to the Fullerton Police Department. Responding officers found the victim lying in a traffic lane with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a black 2015 Mazda.Firefighter-paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the location. Her name was not immediately released.The driver of the sedan, a 26-year-old woman, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.The victim was not crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was struck, according to authorities.The stolen bicycle "has evidentiary value and investigators would like to speak with anyone who has information regarding the identity of the person responsible for the theft of the bicycle as well as the physical location of the bicycle itself," police said in a statement.Tips regarding the case may be submitted to Fullerton police at (714) 738-5313.