66,000 marijuana convictions to be dismissed, Los Angeles County district attorney announces

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Thursday announced that 66,000 marijuana convictions will soon be dismissed in accordance with Proposition 64.The dismissals are the result of a partnership between the DA's office and the nonprofit Code for America, according to a joint statement. Code for America uses computer algorithms to find eligible cases that are otherwise hard to find in court documents that date back decades."Today's action marks the completion of the five-county Clear My Record pilot to clear marijuana-related convictions eligible for relief under Proposition 64. The other counties in the pilot include San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Contra Costa," according to a joint statement. "In total, these five pilots will help reduce or dismiss more than 85,000 Proposition 64-eligible convictions."Lacey said "the dismissal of tens of thousands of old cannabis-related convictions in Los Angeles County will bring much-needed relief to communities of color that disproportionately suffered the unjust consequences of our nation's drug laws."I am privileged to be part of a system dedicated to finding innovative solutions and implementing meaningful criminal justice reform that gives all people the support they need to build the life they deserve," she added.