6.9-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of Indonesia, USGS says

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A strong, deep undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Friday, but no damage has been reported.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered more than 389 miles under the sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Deeper quakes tend to cause less damage at the surface.

It was centered at 136 miles south-southeast of Katabu in Southeast Sulawesi province. The quake struck Thursday at about 9:09 p.m. PT.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency released no tsunami warning.

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

The temblor comes after two powerful and shallow undersea earthquakes - 6.8 and 6.9 -- shook western Indonesia earlier in the week, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
