69-year-old Arizona woman missing after hiking in Mojave Desert

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman is missing in the Mojave Desert amid the first heat wave of the summer, authorities say.San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies say 69-year-old Barbara Thomas was hiking with her husband Friday when the two got separated.They were about 20 miles north of Interstate 40, east of Kelbaker Road.Thomas was last seen wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap, and tan hiking boots.She doesn't have any supplies or a cell phone. Temperatures in the area climbed above 100 degrees Saturday.Anyone with information is urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200 or Sheriff's Dispatch at 760-956-5001.