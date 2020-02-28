7-Eleven clerk fatally shot inside Riverside store, police say

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Riverside were searching for the gunman who killed a 7-Eleven clerk early Friday morning.A customer found the clerk, who had succumbed to his injuries, in the store in the 6600 block of Indiana Avenue around 3:20 a.m., police say.It is unclear if the shooting happened during a robbery.AIR7 HD was over the scene, where a cash register drawer on the ground behind the counter appeared to be damaged and opened.Police were investigating two robberies at other 7-Eleven locations in the area. Police have not yet said if the shooting and robberies are connected.The 7-Eleven parking lot and cul-de-sac leading up the convenience store were closed during the investigation.