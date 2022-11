The video shows the driver crashing into the front of the store as the man walked toward the exit.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video captured a man almost getting hit by a car after a driver slammed straight into a 7-Eleven store in Santa Clarita.

It happened Wednesday night at the store near the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Apple Street.

The video shows the driver crashing into the front of the store as the man walked toward the exit.

The man was not injured and neither was the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.