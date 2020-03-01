Police search for suspect after store clerk killed in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a gunman who killed a 7-Eleven clerk during an attempted robbery on Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Arlington and Indiana avenues, according to Riverside Police Department.

Police say a customer found the clerk.

They believe the suspect was trying to rob the store.

Police say the shooting may be connected to two other crimes in Moreno Valley and Perris.

A description of the suspect has not been released.
