Police search for suspect after store clerk killed in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a gunman who killed a 7-Eleven clerk during an attempted robbery on Friday morning.The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Arlington and Indiana avenues, according to Riverside Police Department.Police say a customer found the clerk.They believe the suspect was trying to rob the store.Police say the shooting may be connected to two other crimes in Moreno Valley and Perris.A description of the suspect has not been released.