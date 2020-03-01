RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are looking for a gunman who killed a 7-Eleven clerk during an attempted robbery on Friday morning.
The incident was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Arlington and Indiana avenues, according to Riverside Police Department.
Police say a customer found the clerk.
They believe the suspect was trying to rob the store.
Police say the shooting may be connected to two other crimes in Moreno Valley and Perris.
A description of the suspect has not been released.
Police search for suspect after store clerk killed in Riverside
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News