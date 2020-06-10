George Floyd protests: 7 LAPD employees reassigned to non-field duties amid 28 use-of-force investigations, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6229977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Disturbing videos appear to show Los Angeles Police Department officers striking protesters with batons during what had seemed to be a peaceful demonstration.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several advocacy organizations have filed lawsuits against the Los Angeles Police Department as the agency faces criticism for the tactics used by some of its officers during recent protests over the death of George Floyd.In a statement Wednesday, the LAPD said 40 investigators have been assigned to ongoing investigations into "allegations of misconduct, violations of department policy, and excessive force during the recent civil unrest."We will complaint thoroughly and hold every officer accountable for their actions," the statement said, adding that 56 complaint investigations have been opened, 28 of which involved alleged uses of force.At a news conference outside police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles, Black Lives Matter co-founder Melina Abdullah said: "We also need to think about what the intention is. The intention is not just to cause harm against those who are directly met with batons, but also to have a chilling effect on protests."Seven LAPD employees have been assigned to non-field duties as a result, the news release said.