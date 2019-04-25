7-month-old baby dies at day care center in Hawthorne, prompting investigation by police and coroner's office

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 7-month-old baby died at a day care center in Hawthorne on Wednesday evening, prompting an investigation by police and coroner's officials, authorities said.Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to a report of a baby not breathing at the licensed residential facility in the 2300 block of 116th Street, the Hawthorne Police Department said in a statement.The child was pronounced dead at the location by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel. The baby was later identified as Jack Johnson by the county coroner's office.Police detectives conducted an initial death investigation at the facility, Swoope Family Child Day Care.An autopsy is pending.Anyone with information about the baby's death is asked to call Hawthorne police at (310) 349-2700.