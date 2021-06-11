7-month-old baby injured after SUV strikes stroller in Long Beach; driver at large

EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video: Baby injured after SUV hits stroller in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A 7-month-old boy was injured when the stroller his mother was pushing him in was struck by an SUV whose driver fled the scene in Long Beach.

The early-1990s model white Ford Explorer struck the stroller about 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and 67th Street, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

Officers responded to the scene and took the boy and his mother to a hospital, where he was treated. The boy was listed in stable condition. His mother was not injured.

Police circulated video of the collision and asked for anyone with information to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigative Detail Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-5130.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.



MORE | CHP officer saves choking infant along 101 Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

A CHP officer came to the rescue and saved a 6-month-old infant who was choking on a cherry in a vehicle along the 101 Freeway.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countycar crashsearchhit and runchild injuredbaby
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA announces 'Vax for the Win' winners
Judge blocks placement of sexual predator in La Crescenta neighborhood
Search continues for missing Catalina ferry passenger
Gov. Newsom, California lawmakers to get pay raise in December
Memorial service held for San Bernardino County Sheriff's Sgt. Vaca
CA man mourns death of daughter in hot car tragedy
FACEism: How Big Tobacco targets Black communities
Show More
Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder gets Pulitzer citation
US will restore $1B for CA's troubled High-Speed Rail
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
Danny Trejo at Sofi Stadium: 'Pinch me, I'm dreaming'
Riverside County therapy dog to join US Capitol Police in Washington
More TOP STORIES News