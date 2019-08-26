7 escape uninjured after C-130 plane crashes at Santa Barbara Airport

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- Emergency crews responded to a Lockheed C-130 aircraft crash at Santa Barbara Airport Sunday night.Santa Barbara City Fire said a C-130 aircraft crashed on a runway at about 10:30 p.m. The crash caused a fire that was later extinguished.According to ABC7 sister station KEYT, airport staff said all seven people aboard the plane got out safely. It was later confirmed by Henry Thompson, the director of Santa Barbara Airport, that all seven people on board escaped unharmed.There were no other reports of injuries, Thompson said.Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say the private plane experienced hydraulic problems shortly after departing an airport in Santa Maria and was headed to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.The crew declared an emergency and diverted to Santa Barbara.An inbound United Airlines plane had to divert to another airport because of the crash.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.