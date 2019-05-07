7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing at student's joke

FORREST CITY, Ark. -- A first grader in Arkansas said his teacher choked him with a ruler after he "laughed out loud" at another student's joke.

Police reports state the teacher pulled 7-year-old Kayden Berry out of his seat by his neck, dragged him across the room and then slammed him against a wall, WREG reports.

"It was embarrassing because I didn't expect that to happen," the boy said. "Even if I laugh, I don't expect that."

RELATED: Mom says son slapped at Raleigh daycare

The teacher has yet to be charged and remains on the job. The school said it is investigating.

Since the attack, Kayden's mother, Dannielle Berry, said he's been given in-school suspension.

"I'm definitely angry ... (if) he ends up getting punished because of what she did and she's still around these kids at work."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arkansaschild abusecrimeeducationschool
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News