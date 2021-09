LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Most lanes of the northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach were shut down Tuesday morning due to a deadly crash.The crash was reported around 4 a.m. just before Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.Initially, all lanes of the freeway were blocked but at least one was reopened for motorists by 5:30 a.m.Additional details about the crash were not available, and the cause remained under investigation.