Long Beach freeway closure: Fatal officer-involved shooting of alleged knife-wielding suspect prompts closure of NB 710 Freeway

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A deadly officer-involved shooting of a pedestrian allegedly armed with a knife on the 710 Freeway late Thursday night prompted the closure of the northbound lanes of the thoroughfare just south of the 405 Freeway in Long Beach, authorities said.The transition road from the 405 Freeway to the southbound 710 Freeway was also shut down Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.A preliminary investigation revealed just before midnight that CHP officers arrived on scene, where they located the pedestrian holding a "large size knife."Officers ordered the pedestrian to drop the knife, but he allegedly disobeyed all commands.The CHP used "less lethal force" in an attempt to subdue the suspect.Authorities say the suspect charged at officers "in an aggressive manner with the knife" and an officer-involved shooting occurred.The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was transported to a hospital in Long Beach, where he succumbed to his injuries.An investigation of the shooting continues.Northbound traffic on the 710 Freeway is being diverted at Willow Street and southbound traffic is being taken off at Del Amo Boulevard.