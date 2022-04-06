2 injured during apparent shooting along 710 Freeway in Compton, authorities say

COMPTON (KABC) -- Two people were rushed to the hospital after an apparent shooting on the 710 Freeway, authorities say.The incident was reported Tuesday just before 6 p.m. along the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Compton, just south of the 105 Freeway, near Alondra Boulevard.Traffic is being rerouted as the investigation begins.This comes as the California Highway Patrol continues to search for the suspect who fled the scene of a separate shooting along the 710 Freeway in Bell Gardens.That incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Florence Avenue off-ramp, according to CHP.Authorities say the driver of a black sedan fired an unknown number of shots at the victim's car. The victim, who has not been identified, managed to pull over and call 911. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital but died shortly after.