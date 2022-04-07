Woman whose husband and son were injured during 710 Freeway shooting left with fear and anxiety

It happened at around 5:41 p.m. Tuesday along the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway, just south of the 105 Freeway, near Alondra Boulevard. The wife from Huntington Park was driving with her husband and their young son in the car. All of a sudden, a driver pulled up next to them and started shooting at them.
The husband went to the hospital with injuries to his face and eye from shattered glass. The boy was grazed in the head by a bullet. A bullet hole was in his car seat near the head rest.
The wife and mother of those injured by the attack was not harmed. She wished to remain anonymous, but spoke with ABC7 about the terrifying ordeal.
"When she turned around and saw her husband was bleeding, she immediately turned around and saw her son," said a family member who translated for the woman. "He had a big gash, a whole bunch of blood. She assumed both of them got shot. She, right away, pulled over to the center divider."
She said she tried to wave down drivers for help, but no one stopped. Her husband was able to call 911. The suspect, however, got away.
The wife said their family doesn't feel safe anymore and while her husband is OK, he's still in shock.
"He actually went to the doctor and got a prescription for anxiety. His nerves are very shot right now because of what happened. He just keeps repeating, 'I almost lost my son. I almost lost my son,'" said the family member.
The family said California Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting and their car was taken as evidence. It was the only car the family had, leaving them without a way to get around. The family said they're now worried about paying off their medical bills and are still terrified over what happened.
They have since created a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising money.
They also are looking for a new car seat for their son.