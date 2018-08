EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the eastern coast of Venezuela Tuesday afternoon, according to the USGS.The quake hit around 2:30 p.m. on the northeast coast of the South American nation, about 13 miles southwest from the town of Irapa.Buildings were evacuated in the capital Caracas and people fled homes as the damage was being evaluated. Shaking was felt as far away as Colombia's capital.It was initially estimated at 7.0, but the USGS later updated the magnitude to 7.3.The depth was estimated at 76 miles.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.