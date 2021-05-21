7.3-magnitude earthquake hits China hours after 6.1-magnitude quake, USGS says

EMBED <>More Videos

How to make your own earthquake kit

BEIJING -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a second earthquake has hit China.

A 7.3-magnitude quake hit Southern Qinghai, China early Saturday. The quake was centered about 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep in central China, about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) north of an earlier quake.

USGS geophysicist Jonathan Tytell said the agency expects "significant economic losses" and damage from the quake, but that it's centered in a mostly rural area. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

On Friday night, another strong, shallow earthquake shook an area of southwestern China near Myanmar, causing at least one death.

The two quakes were not related, Tytell said.
EMBED More News Videos

What is an earthquake swarm? If a big quake hits during the pandemic, will we be prepared? Dr. Lucy Jones is answering questions about earthquakes from ABC7 viewers.


The U.S. Geological Survey said that the magnitude 6.1 quake was centered 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the surface northwest of the city of Dali, a scenic area in Yunnan province.

Shallow quakes often cause more damage on the Earth's surface, especially in populated areas.

The earthquake caused strong shaking around Dali but Chinese news reports showed relatively little damage.

The Yunnan seismological bureau said it received a report of one death and six injuries in the Dali area. It gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.4 and said it struck 8 kilometers (5 miles) below the surface.

The area experiences frequent seismic activity. In 2020, a magnitude 5 earthquake in Yunnan killed four people and injured 23, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

China's worst earthquake in recent years struck the mountainous western portion of Sichuan province to the north of Yunnan in 2008, killing nearly 90,000 people.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in OC
CA to end all capacity limits, physical distancing on June 15
Suspect in custody after standoff at end of chase in Hollywood area
Mountain lion captured after prowling SF for days
Dodger Stadium to return to full capacity on June 15
LA County finds 933 'breakthrough' COVID cases among 3.3M vaccinated residents
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges
Show More
At least 80 incidents of cars being shot, primarily on 91 Freeway
Pantages Theatre set to reopen with return performances of 'Hamilton'
Man has wrong leg amputated in 'tragic' hospital mix-up
Lady Gaga says rape at 19 led to a 'total psychotic break'
7 nooses found at Amazon construction site in past month
More TOP STORIES News