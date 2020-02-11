73-year-old man dies after assault in Long Beach hospital, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 73-year-old man staying at a Long Beach hospital has died after he was assaulted by another patient, police said.
Reginald Panthier, 37, is accused of beating Francisco Sanchez-Reyes on Jan. 31 at College Medical Center, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Police say Sanchez-Reyes was sharing a room with the suspect when Panthier attacked him.
The victim was transported to another hospital. He spent over a week in critical condition before he died Feb. 9.
Panthier faces multiple charges, including murder and elder abuse.
The victim's son Ramon Sanchez, told ABC7 his father was a "very charismatic, loving guy" who "got along with everybody."
Sanchez said his father moved to the U.S. from Mexico in 1971 after he was born to give his children a better life and opportunities.
He said his father was always trying to be a better person.
Sanchez-Reyes leaves behind 8 children, 24 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Sanchez-Reyes.
ABC7 reached out to College Medical Center and is waiting to hear back.
