74-year-old allegedly kidnapped, repeatedly raped in San Francisco, police say

By Amy Hollyfield
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police say a 74-year-old woman was grabbed off the street in San Francisco, dragged into a home, attacked by a dog, held captive for five hours and repeatedly raped.

There was a pit bull in the home that bit her several times. Then the woman was left on the sidewalk. She was semi-conscious when someone found her and called police.

This all happened on May 10 as the woman was going for her morning walk on Prague Street near McLaren Park.

The suspect, 47-year-old Manuel Jesus Amador, is under arrest, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Amador does not have any previous convictions.

Prosecutors plan to ask the judge to not set bail because they think they suspect is a danger to society.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiarapearrestkidnapdog attack
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News