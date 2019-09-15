75-acre brush fire erupts in Riverside community of Juniper Flats

JUNIPER FLATS, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews are battling a fast growing brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Riverside County community of Juniper Flats.The flames, which have already scorched 75 acres, broke out shortly before 6 p.m. in the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail, according to a tweet from Cal Fire Riverside.Over 200 firefighters were battling the blaze, dubbed the Horseshoe Fire, that was burning heavy fuels in the area.Evacuation orders were issued for the community of Mayberry in San Jacinto near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road. It's unclear how many homes were affected.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire had not been determined.