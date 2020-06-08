75-acre brush fire threatens structures in Castaic near 5 Freeway

Los Angeles County firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire in Castaic Monday morning as strong Santa Ana winds swept through the region.
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County firefighters battled a 75-acre brush fire in Castaic Monday morning as strong Santa Ana winds swept through the region.

The blaze, dubbed the Equestrian Fire, erupted around 3:40 a.m. at about 5 acres and quickly grew to 20 acres while burning in medium brush on the east side of Interstate 5.

By 11 a.m., the fire more than tripled in size and was 30% contained.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department had as many as four helicopters conducting water drops at one point.

Crews are battling a fire in Castaic that was threatening structures early Monday morning.



No homes were threatened, but the raging flames burning near several structures, including the Pitchess Detention Center and an equestrian center.

Evacuations have not been issued.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Monday evening amid dry, windy conditions.

The blaze was among four brush fires in Southern California on Monday. Fire crews were working to corral blazes in Eagle Rock, Lake Balboa and El Sereno.

By 7:30 a.m., the wind prompted power outages for over 10,000 customers across the Southland. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported outages in Venice, Studio City, Vermont Square, South Central and East Hollywood.

The cause of the Castaic fire has not yet been determined.
