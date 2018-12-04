7.5 earthquake strikes in Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia, triggering tsunami warning

A powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck in the southern Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning to nearby islands. (USGS)

By ABC7.com staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (KABC) --
A powerful magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck in the southern Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia on Wednesday, prompting authorities to warn of a tsunami threat to nearby islands.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami waves of between 1 and 3 meters (3 and 10 feet) were possible along some coasts of New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while waves of up to 1 meter (3 feet) were possible in Fiji.

New Caledonia is in the Pacific to the east of Australia.

The warning center said there was no threat to Hawaii.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck about 168 kilometers (104 miles) east of Tadine in New Caledonia at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Earthquakes are generally more destructive when the epicenter is near the surface.

At least five aftershocks also hit, ranging in magnitude from 5.6 to 6.0.

New Caledonia sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes and volcanic activity occur.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Numerous calls to DCFS regarding Lancaster abuse case released
Valuable painting stolen by Nazis now at center of LA legal battle
Baby's ashes stolen in burglary at Houston home
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Academy opening movies museum in 2019
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach after police chase
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
San Bernardino County holds public meeting for ICE, law enforcement interactions
Show More
Father of 4-year-old South LA girl charged in her death
Mountain High marks opening day with new way to make snow
Avenatti not running for president in 2020
LA OKs plan to reduce restaurant straw use
CA assembly member calls for 2 years of free community college
More News