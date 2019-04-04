NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for two people accused of attacking a 78-year-old man in North Hills early Thursday morning.
The alleged attack happened around 2 a.m. on Lemona Avenue near Anaya Drive.
Police said the man was going into his home when two armed suspects attacked him, then ransacked the home and took off.
The victim was left with a bumps, bruises and a black eye, police said.
It's unclear if the suspects actually took anything.
The victim went to the hospital with minor injuries.
78-year-old man in North Hills attacked in home invasion, police say
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News