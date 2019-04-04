78-year-old man in North Hills attacked in home invasion, police say

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are looking for two people accused of attacking a 78-year-old man in North Hills early Thursday morning.The alleged attack happened around 2 a.m. on Lemona Avenue near Anaya Drive.Police said the man was going into his home when two armed suspects attacked him, then ransacked the home and took off.The victim was left with a bumps, bruises and a black eye, police said.It's unclear if the suspects actually took anything.The victim went to the hospital with minor injuries.