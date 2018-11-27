Authorities are searching the driver who struck and killed a 79-year-old woman in a hit-and-run incident in Norwalk the day before Thanksgiving.The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Pioneer Blvd. and Lindale Street.Marilyn Haight, a 79-year-old resident of Norwalk, had just left a market carrying groceries for Thanksgiving when she was hit, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Her receipt placed her purchase just four minutes before the crash.Haight was taken to the hospital where she later died.Authorities say she was not identified until her family contacted the sheriff's station after showing up at her home for Thanksgiving.Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's Norwalk Station.