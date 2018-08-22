8 bodies found on streets of Cancun

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors say they have found a total of eight dead bodies on the streets of the Mexican resort city of Cancun, with two bodies dumped at two spots and four others found shot to death individually. (Shutterstock)

MEXICO CITY --
Prosecutors say they have found a total of eight bodies on the streets of the Mexican resort city of Cancun, with two bodies dumped at two spots and four others found shot to death individually.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in an abandoned taxi Tuesday, and the dismembered bodies of two men were found in a several plastic bags at another spot.

Also Tuesday, one man was found bound and shot to death. The prosecutors' office for the state of Quintana Roo said another man was killed while lying in a hammock, yet another was found shot and covered in a plastic bag.

Details of the eighth body were not immediately available.

None of the killings occurred in the city's beach-side hotel zone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmexicohomicideu.s. & worldMexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brush fire shuts down multiple lanes of 60 Fwy near Beaumont
Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown
Rep. Duncan Hunter fires back over campaign finance charges
Police looking for suspect who gunned down man in Santa Ana
SoCal seeing record warm ocean temps this summer
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Man shot dead near San Bernardino apartment complex
Firefighters knock down inferno at commercial structure in DTLA
Show More
Santa Monica sets up scooter parking
Orchard Supply stores, including 20 in SoCal, to close
Homeless grad lands job after handing out resumes on CA street
Argento denies sexual assault, says Bourdain made payment
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
More News