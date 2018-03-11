8-day-old baby mauled to death by family's wolf-hybrid dog

A community is in shock after a disturbing animal attack led to the death of an 8-day-old baby girl.According to investigators in Virginia, the newborn was in her bassinet when the family's 3-year-old wolf-hybrid dog mauled her,By the time deputies had arrived at the family's home, the baby's father had already taken her to the hospital. Hours later, she died from her injuries."I think it's reckless to have a child that small in a room with any type of animal, but like I said, that's something that will be determined by the commonwealth," Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons said.Parsons described the dog as being very large in size. The animal was euthanized on Thursday after the deadly attack.He said the commonwealth's attorneys are now going to decide whether anyone should be held responsible in the baby's death."I'm concerned about whether that child was protected---so the tough part of it for me is who is in the right and who's in the wrong," Parsons said. "You hate to charge parents that are grieving over a child, but at the same time you have to consider the rights of the child."