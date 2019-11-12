8 patients, including 2 LAPD officers, hospitalized after hazmat situation in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eight people, including two Los Angeles police officers, were hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown substance in North Hollywood Monday night, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a medical emergency at a family housing unit near Lankershim Boulevard and Stagg Street at about 10 p.m., according to Eric Talamantes with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Hazmat units were brought in, along with additional LAPD officers.

Among the patients treated included one child, whose age was not known.

The patients were transported as a precaution and all are expected to be OK.

The two police officers did not show any symptoms from the substance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyhazmat
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lights in the sky: SpaceX satellite launch creates celestial sight
Disney+ streaming service goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Camarillo woman remembers uncle after missing WWII submarine found
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Clippers arena: Protesters ramp up battle against Inglewood site
Dodgers honor military heroes at Veterans Day event
San Diego State freshman dies after attending frat party
Show More
Marine receives a hero's welcome, new home in Menifee
'Dancing with the Stars' Week 9: dance-by-dance recap
Arkansas cop suspended after he's caught on video dancing naked in club
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Homeless encampment in Hollywood continues to grow
More TOP STORIES News