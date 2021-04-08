explosion

8 injured, 1 person unaccounted for after explosion at paint plant in Columbus, Ohio

By William Mansell
EMBED <>More Videos

8 injured after explosion at paint plant in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- At least eight people are injured, two critically, following an explosion and fire at a paint manufacturing plant overnight Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.

Another person is unaccounted for, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

At 12:05 a.m., authorities got a call of an explosion at 1920 Leonard Ave. As firefighters pulled up to the second alarm fire at Yenkin-Majestic Paints, they were met by employees exiting the building.

Five people were wounded and taken to local hospitals, Martin said. They are in stable condition.

"Two other employees were trapped inside the building and had to be rescued. They are in critical condition at OSU Main," Martin said.

All of the victims are employees at the plant.

As of 1:41 a.m. local time, authorities said crews were still working to put out the fire and still searching for other employees that may be inside the building.

"Our hazmat teams are here to assist in case we have any contamination issue," Martin said.

Martin said the fire is still burning, but in a controlled area where they plan to essentially let the fire burn out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioexplosionu.s. & worldabc newsnational
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
EXPLOSION
SpaceX Mars rocket prototype explodes during test flight
Fire engulfs car at Baldwin Park gas station after explosion caught on video
Ontario explosion: Some evacuated residents allowed to return home
Ontario explosion: Cleanup continues at fireworks blast site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges filed against teen driver in deadly Lamborghini crash
Walk-ins allowed for all adults at CSULA vaccine site
SoCal brother-sister arrested in real-estate scheme
Take a sneak peek at Dodger Stadium's new look
Teen posing as millionaire allegedly stole $40K in jewelry from open house
Dramatic LAPD bodycam video released in racial profiling lawsuit
Son arrested after mother's body found in LA-area dumpster
Show More
Caitlyn Jenner reportedly considering run for California governor
LA County urges COVID-19 vaccination as variants spread
Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
This charismatic clown in OC is also a master barber
Local nonprofit provides housing assistance, path to self-sufficiency
More TOP STORIES News