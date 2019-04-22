8 injured in Winnetka multi-vehicle collision

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Eight people were injured in a violent, multi-vehicle crash in Winnetka.
The crash happened Sunday night on Roscoe Boulevard at Mason Avenue.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash.
Two people were trapped in their vehicle for a time.
They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Two others were transported with non life-threatening injuries.
Four others were treated and released at the scene.
Police are investigating what led up to the crash.
