Bullet lodged in 8-month-old's lung after someone opened fire outside her NC home

8-month-old girl shot while in her mother's arms

SHELBY, N.C. -- Shots fired outside a North Carolina home hit an 8-month-old girl, who was asleep in her mother's arms.

It happened Tuesday night at a home located in Shelby, which is less than an hour west of Charlotte.

Investigators said there was some sort of altercation outside the house just before the shots were fired.

One of those bullets came through the wall of the home and hit the baby, who was in bed being held by her mother.



"I started hearing more gunshots so I got on the ground. I got on the ground quick and then, I heard a car take off," neighbor Dorian Allen said in an interview with the local ABC station. "I seen the mother come outside with the baby and they was all crying. I heard the baby crying and it really about made me cry because I got a baby."

The young girl had a bullet lodged into one of her lungs. She remains in the hospital undergoing treatment.

Police are still investigating what happened, but they said there is no evidence that the baby's family was involved or even knew the shooter.

