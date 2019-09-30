8-year-old boy killed, 2 others injured, after being hit by car in front of Oxnard elementary school

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- An eight-year-old boy has died, and two others were injured, after being hit by a car in front of an elementary school in Oxnard Monday morning.

Officers responded to Ramona Elementary School on Cooper Road around 7:40 a.m., according to the Oxnard Police Department.

The boy was in cardiac arrest when they arrived. A teacher and campus supervisor attempted to provide aide to the three victims, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 9-year-old girl and her mother were also taken to Ventura County Medical Center in stable condition.

The 17-year-old driver that hit them was traveling eastbound on Cooper Road. She had just dropped off her family members at Ramona Elementary, according to police. She stayed at the scene though authorities don't believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.

All three pedestrians were hit while in a crosswalk. There was no stop sign at the intersection and it is not patrolled by a crossing guard.

Authorities said they were neighbors who routinely traveled to school together when the boy's parents go to work. Both children attended Cesar Chavez Elementary School which is down the street from where the incident occurred.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
