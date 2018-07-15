80-year-old man arrested in shooting of wife, son in San Gabriel

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a double shooting in an unincorporated part of San Gabriel. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) --
Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an 80-year-old man allegedly shooting his wife and son in San Gabriel.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says two people were shot around 1:45 p.m. Sunday near Muscatel Avenue and Longden Avenue, in an unincorporated part of San Gabriel.

Both victims underwent surgery at a local hospital and were listed in critical condition.

Officials say the suspect taken into custody was Adrian Ness, 80.

The alleged victims are his 90-year-old wife and his 54-year-old son.

Ness was being held on $2 million bail.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
