Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an 80-year-old man allegedly shooting his wife and son in San Gabriel.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says two people were shot around 1:45 p.m. Sunday near Muscatel Avenue and Longden Avenue, in an unincorporated part of San Gabriel.Both victims underwent surgery at a local hospital and were listed in critical condition.Officials say the suspect taken into custody was Adrian Ness, 80.The alleged victims are his 90-year-old wife and his 54-year-old son.Ness was being held on $2 million bail.The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.